GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Upstate Warrior Solution unveiled plans Tuesday to open the veteran resource center in 2022.
The Rupert Huse Veteran Resource Center will serve as a one-stop shop for veteran services in the Upstate, dedicating resources to suicide prevention, jobs, and housing.
The center will work with community partners to build solutions for veterans living in the Upstate.
Partners from the public, private, and nonprofit sectors will be housed together in the center to help streamline veteran care.
UWS said the center will be the first of its kind in this area.
The Rupert Huse Charitable Fund gifted $500,000 to head up the project. The gift included a match challenge, and the campaign recently met the $1,000,000 total.
“Dad evolved to love his time in the military and held tremendous respect for our country's veterans throughout his life. We are excited to see Upstate Warrior Solution use this gift to create a center to serve our local veterans and their families,” said Dorothy Dowe, Rupert’s daughter who lives in Greenville.
Construction on the Rupert Huse Veteran Resource Center is set to start in Greenville this year. UWS said the center is being developed by a team of community members and more details will be released later in the coming weeks.
Find out more about Upstate Warrior Solutions here.
