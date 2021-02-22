GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The space once occupied by Toys R Us in Greenville's Magnolia Park shopping center is now home to a new entertainment destination for families.
Magnolia Park said Urban Air Adventure Park has opened its doors and is now accepting reservations.
Urban Air Adventure park is 58,907 square-feet of attractions, including Go-Kart, Virtual Reality, Flip Zone Bumper Cars, Spin Zone Bumper Cars, Sky Rider, an Adventure Hub, Ropes Course, Climbing Walls, Warrior Course, and more.
Officials said reservations are highly recommended to ensure safety amid the pandemic.
“We are delighted to see Urban Air Adventure Park open its doors in the Magnolia Park Shopping Center as we continue to bring exciting entertainment options, retailers, to the Greenville community” said, John Wiechart, Senior Vice President at M & J Wilkow, in a news release.
