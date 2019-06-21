GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Urban Divinity School in Greenville is hosting it's ribbon cutting ceremony this Friday.
Urban Divinity School is the Upstate's first African American theological institution.
Officials say the school offers a wide variety of extracurricular activities; ranging from GED training, specialty licensing, financial literacy and entrepreneurial training tracts.
The school says they intend to prepare students of all races and backgrounds for positions in ecclesial, social, academic leadership and service by equipping them with both the practical and critical skills necessary to affect change in their churches and communities as well as their academic and professional institutions.
Urban Divinity School is located at 242 S. Pleasantburg Dr. Greenville SC 29607.
