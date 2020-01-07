President Donald Trump

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Bob Menendez sent President Donald Trump a letter urging him to declassify the formal notification Congress received regarding the US drone strike that killed Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani.

 Evan Vucci/AP

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump will not deliver an address on Tuesday night, a White House official said. Aides had been making preparations for a possible address to the nation after Iran fired missiles at US forces in Iraq. But an official now says Trump won't appear before cameras Tuesday evening.

