Virus Outbreak Abortion Pill

FILE - This Sept. 22, 2010 file photo shows bottles of the abortion-inducing drug RU-486 at a clinic in Des Moines, Iowa. On Tuesday, April 13, 2021, the acting head of the Food and Drug Administration said women seeking an abortion pill will not be required to visit a doctor's office or clinic during the COVID-19 pandemic, in the latest reversal in ongoing legal battles over use of the medication. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

 Charlie Neibergall

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials say women seeking an abortion pill will not be required to visit a doctor’s office or clinic during the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement Tuesday from the Food and Drug Administration is the latest reversal in an ongoing legal battle over the medication. The FDA announced the policy change in a letter to a medical group that had sued over the restriction put in place under the Trump administration. The FDA’s acting head says an agency review found no serious safety concerns when women take the pill without first visiting a health facility. The change clears the way for women to get a prescription via telemedicine and receive it through the mail.

