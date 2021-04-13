FILE - This Sept. 22, 2010 file photo shows bottles of the abortion-inducing drug RU-486 at a clinic in Des Moines, Iowa. On Tuesday, April 13, 2021, the acting head of the Food and Drug Administration said women seeking an abortion pill will not be required to visit a doctor's office or clinic during the COVID-19 pandemic, in the latest reversal in ongoing legal battles over use of the medication. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)