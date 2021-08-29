JEREMIE, Haiti (AP) — U.S. military aircraft are ferrying food, tarps and other material into southern Haiti amid a shift in the international relief effort to focus on helping people hit by the recent earthquake to make it through hurricane season. Aircraft flying out of the capital of Port-au-Prince arrived throughout the day Saturday in the mostly rural, mountainous southern peninsula that was the epicenter of the Aug. 14 earthquake. In Jeremie, people waved and cheered as a Marine Corps unit from North Carolina brought pallets of rice, tarps and other supplies. But most of those supplies were bound for remote mountain communities where landslides destroyed homes and the small plots of the many subsistence farmers in the area.
