GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) U.S. Air Force Airman Honesty N. Davis graduated from a rigorous basic military training in Texas, and is recognized as an honor graduate for her hard work.
Davis, who is originally from Greenville, completed an intense eight week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
She was recognized as an honor graduate from her class.
In addition to completing the eight week program, Davis earned four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Davis is a 2016 graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior High School in Pennsylvania.
