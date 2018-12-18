Savannah, GA (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Hartwell Lake Project Office will accept natural Christmas trees for recycling December 26 through January 25, 2019.
The corps says the trees will be used as fish attractors in Hartwell Lake. Engineers will be tying the trees in bundles, weighted with concrete anchors and then submerging them in various locations marked with fish attractor buoys.
Trees can be dropped off at designated donation sites at Big Oaks and Poplar Springs boat ramps in Georgia and Twin Lakes and Friendship boat ramps in South Carolina.
Mount Lebanon Elementary School located in Pendleton also serves as a drop-off location from December 26 to January 18, 2019.
Fisherman are welcome to pick up trees at any time for personal placement as long as they are anchored in 8-12 feet of water and not in the main lake channel or near private docks.
Corps Natural Resources Specialist Jess Fleming said:
“Small trees and brush provide cover for fish, particularly as nursery areas for juvenile fish. In addition, they provide habitat for aquatic insects which serve as an essential food source during the early developmental stages of most fish species.”
For more information, contact the Hartwell Lake Operations Project Manager’s Office toll free 888-893-0678, or visit their website here. For a list of fish attractor locations and GPS coordinates, visit them online here.
