LAKE HARTWELL (FOX Carolina) – The US Army Corps of Engineers said Thursday that boat Ramps on Lake Hartwell on the Savannah River are reopening to the public on May 15. Campgrounds will reopen on May 18.
The reopening announcements are only for campgrounds and additional boat ramps at reservoirs owned and operated by the Army Corps of Engineers along the Savannah River.
Playgrounds, beaches, shelters and life jacket loaner stands will remain closed until further notice. Visitor centers will also remain closed.
Restrooms at boat ramps will reopen also but the Corps said people must bring their own soap or hand sanitizer and paper towels to use.
The following areas on Lake Hartwell will reopen on May 18:
- Watsadler Campground
- Paynes Creek Campground
- Springfield Campground
- Coneross Campground
- Oconee Point Campground
- Crescent Campground
- Twin Lakes Campground
The following rules will apply for campers and visitors:
- Campers must make all reservations through the Recreation.gov website. No cash collection, on-site reservations or future reservations will be taken on site.
- Visitors with camping reservations should print their registration form before arriving at the campgrounds. This will help limit transferring material between the public and the campground staff.
- Individuals camping in trailers and motorhomes with shower and restroom facilities should use the facilities in their trailer or motorhome to assist in ensuring proper social distancing and to reduce occupancy at the restroom-shower houses in the campgrounds.
- Visitors must bring their own soap and hand sanitizer and paper towels when using restrooms.
- Visitors must follow social distancing guidance established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state or local limits.
- Congregating in groups of more than 10 will not be allowed.
- Campsite occupancy is limited to 10 per campsite.
- Only registered campers will be allowed in the campgrounds.
