EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) -- The US Army is looking to recruit 1,700 soldiers by the time their Hiring Days campaign wraps up next week. Bonuses could be up to $40,000 for people who sign up before June 14.
The Hiring Days event first went virtual last year because of the pandemic. As a result, they had 18% more interviews than they had for the same period the year before.
We stopped by the Easley recruiting office where recruiter Alexander McCabe said they aren't having the same struggles others are when it comes to getting new hires.
But they are seeing some changes. They are getting more interest from people in their early 30s than they have before.
McCabe said the past year still came with challenges.
"We're used to being able to go out into the communities and participate in events, go to the schools and do classroom presentations," he said. "That's really changed this year because we don't have that access to people and people aren't too keen on you just walking up to them currently."
Some of the positions with the biggest bonusses right now are in infantry and special operations.
"On average I'm seeing people get $5,000 to $15,000 when they join. So there's a lot of money to be had," McCabe said. "I joined for $1,00 dollars, so if only they were that high when I joined."
Mccabe says once a soldiers signs up they typically start training within the next two months.
