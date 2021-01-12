WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Trump administration is asking states to speed delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to people older than 65 and others at high risk by no longer holding back the second dose of the two-dose shots, The Associated Press has learned.
That's according to a Trump administration official familiar with the decision, who spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of an announcement.
States determine who should get the vaccine based on CDC guidelines.
