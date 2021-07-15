COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, United States Attorney M. Rhett DeHart said a multi-state investigation led to four people getting federally charged in child sex trafficking and child exploitation.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, since at least April of 2020, Hart William Grow and Theodore Woolings Bye conspired to solicit a minor in South Carolina to engage in a commercial sex act.
DeHart said in this case, Grow posed as a 17-year-old female named "Hannah" living in South Carolina. Using the false persona, Grow convinced the minor victim to fall in love with "Hannah" and required the victim to engage in often-violent sexual acts with adult men.
Court records said that Grow used message boards and social media to make his minor victim available to adult males for sexual encounters in exchange for the men sending visual depictions of the sexual encounters to him. Bye was accused of transporting the minor victim to locations in and around Myrtle Beach for acts with these adult men.
Two more people were involved in the case, according to DeHart. Sanadin Mohamed Elrayes and Charles Joseph Spillane responded to Bye's internet postings and engage in sex crimes with the minor victim. Elrayes creates visual depictions at a Surfside Beach hotel, and Spillane created visual depictions at his Myrtle Beach home.
Officials said the indictment alleged that in early 2021, Grow began communicating with a second minor victim in South Carolina. Grow coerced the second minor into producing visual depictions of sexually explicit conduct until shortly before his arrest in Arizona.
Hart William Grow, 25, of Surprise, Arizona, has been charged with the following:
- Conspiracy to sexually traffic a minor
- Sexual trafficking of minor
- Conspiracy to produce child pornography and to coerce and entice a minor
- (4) Production of child pornography involving two victims
- (4) Coercion and enticement of a minor involving two victims
- Possession of child pornography
Theodore Woolings Bye, III, 36, of Myrtle Beach, has been charged with the following:
- Conspiracy to sexually traffic a minor
- Sexual trafficking of minor
- Conspiracy to produce child pornography and to coerce and entice a minor
- (2) Production of child pornography,
- (2) Coercion and enticement of a minor
- Possession of child pornography
Sanadin Mohamed Elrayes, 28, of Surfside Beach, and Charles Joseph Spillane, 44, of Myrtle Beach, have both been charged with conspiracy to produce child pornography and to coerce and entice a minor.
The U.S. Attorney's Office said Grow and Bye face a maximum penalty of life, and Elrayes and Spillane face a maximum penalty of five years. All defendants are currently detained.
DeHart said this case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, SLED, the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, and the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Assistant United States Attorneys Derek A. Shoemake and Amy Bower are prosecuting the case.
If you or someone you know may have information on this investigation, please call the Homeland Security Investigations Tipline at 1-866-347-3423.
