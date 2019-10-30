ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – U.S. Attorney Andrew Murray on Wednesday spoke Asheville after the Buncombe County sheriff did not hold a convicted felon for ICE after the inmate, who is also in the country illegally, was released from custody on Tuesday.
Sheriff Quentin Miller has previously stated he will not hold inmates on an ICE detainer unless ICE provides a signed warrant.
Miller issued a statement Wednesday morning about the decision to release Marvin Torres following a conviction for indecent liberties with a minor.
The judge sentenced Torres to time served and he was released Tuesday, Miller said.
Murray said he called Miller and asked the sheriff to keep Torres behind bars until ICE could take custody, but the US Attorney said Miller advised him that his policy as sheriff is “known and has not changed.”
Murray said Wednesday ICE agents were actively searching for Torres in the community.
Murray called the sheriff’s policy “dangerous” and said Torres’ felony conviction would have qualified him for deportation.
Watch the full news conference:
