OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- A former school resource officer for the School District of Oconee County has pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor, according to information released by the U.S. Attorney's Office for South Carolina.
According to court documents, the plea deal was reached in July.
The plea deal stipulates that John Towery, a former SRO at Fair-Oak Elementary School, may only serve up to 36 months in prison before serving a supervised release.
Another stipulation of the deal says that Towery must pay restitution to every victim who may have been harmed by his actions as related to the conspiracy charge.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
