BOONE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office said a North Carolina high school athletic trainer accused of enticing young boys into send them sexually explicit photos and videos of themselves may have additional victims who have not yet come forward.
Frank Darrell Cromwell, 23, of Boone is charged with enticement of a minor, production of child pornography, communicating threats, cyberstalking, and related offenses as part of a 21-count indictment.
“This individual allegedly tried to gain access to children by obtaining employment in places where he could embed himself with underage boys, including a high school, a summer camp, a middle school, and a behavioral healthcare facility,” U.S. Attorney Andrew Murray said in a news release. “Protecting our children from predators is one of our highest priorities. I urge parents to have a conversation with their children about the dangers of online communications and social media, where predators can use fake names and profiles to weave a heinous web of lies to lure young and innocent children.
The court documents state that as early as March 2018, Cromwell began using a cell phone app and other means to contact underage boys and entice them to produce and send to Cromwell sexually explicit images and videos of themselves.
The documents state Cromwell “misled the boys to believe that he was a female, by, among other things, using female names and images to entice the minors to produce and send to him child pornography, and to engage in sexual activity,” according to a news release.
Investigators have identified ten victims so far.
The U.S. Attorney said Cromwell met some of the victims through his Appalachian State University internship as an athletic trainer at Watauga High School.
He is accused of using the following names online and on social media to contact the young victims: “Savannah,” “princesssav222,” “lickmeup5020,” “Sav,” “frankie5020,” “Lauren,” “Sydney,” “Sarah,” “Lily,” “Kaylee,” and “Stephanie.”
The U.S. Attorney said if you believe that you or someone you know may have been a victim or have information about Cromwell please contact the Boone Police Department at (828) 268-6938.
