Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, November 28, the United States Attorney District of South Carolina's Office in conjunction with multiple local, state, and federal agencies held a press conference at the Department of Corrections in Columbia.
Sherri Lydon announced the unsealing of several federal indictments indicating the involvement of prisoners and people outside of prisons in a scam to to con service members out of money. In total 5 indictments were being unsealed charging 15 individuals, including five prisoners serving time in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
A representative with the NCIS said the those indicted were part of a complex "sextortion" scheme targeting military service members. The NCIS say the prisoners would use cellphones, illegally obtained, and go on multiple dating websites and pretend to be girls. The documents further allege that the prisoners would then send nude photos of these girls to service members who in turn would be contacted by another prisoner claiming the girl was his daughter and she was underage. The people involved in the scam would then blackmail the service members into paying money to them or risk being reported to police.
In all 432 servicemen were scammed out of more than $560,000.
A representative with the IRS said that the money would then be laundered through family and friends by means of bank accounts, cash cards, prepaid debit cards and electronic accounts in order for the prisoners to spend.
The district attorney's office stressed at this time these are just allegations, but they will be moving forward to prosecute the individuals involved.
The 15 suspects were identified as:
- WENDELL WILKINS, age 30, of Ridgeville, South Carolina;
- RAKEEM SPIVEY, age 27, of Bishopville, South Carolina;
- JIMMY DUNBAR, age 37, of Bishopville, South Carolina;
- ANTWINE LAMAR MATTHEWS, age 28, of Bishopville, South Carolina;
- DAVID PAUL DEMPSEY, age 31, of Ridgeville, South Carolina;
- EDGAR JERMAINE HOSEY, age 34, of Aiken, South Carolina;
- JALISA THOMPSON, age 30, of Spartanburg, South Carolina;
- TIFFANY REED, age 34, of Charlotte, North Carolina;
- BRANDON THOMPSON, age 25, of Spartanburg, South Carolina;
- LABEN MCCOY, age 40, of Orangeburg, South Carolina;
- ROSELYN PRATT, age 28, of Longs, South Carolina;
- MITCHLENE PADGETT, age 52, of Batesburg, South Carolina;
- MALCOLM COOPER, age 27, of Rock Hill, South Carolina;
- ANDREIKA MOUZON, age 28, of Kingstree, South Carolina; and
- FLOSSIE BROCKINGTON, age 28, of Florence, South Carolina.
Wilkins, Spivey, Dunbar, Matthews, and Dempsey were the five inmates involved in the scheme, Lynch stated.
The NCIS spokesperson said no member or the NAVY or Marines that was involved in the scam did anything illegal. They were just victims.
