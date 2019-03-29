Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday, the US Attorney's Office for the District of South Carolina in conjunction with the FBI, Homeland Security, and SLED announced federal indictments against a handful of law enforcement officials charged with taking bribes to falsify immigration documents and protect drug trafficking proceeds.
According to United States Attorney for the District of South Carolina, Sherri Lydon, certain officers allegedly took bribes to use their position in exchange for visas to help others get into the country or remain in the country.
Other officers, according to Lydon, were charged after being accused of being involved in a conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute narcotics in exchange for bribes.
In total seven law enforcement officials, both deputies and police officers, were charged for involvement with the schemes.
Four deputies with the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, a fifth officer, a former Orangeburg County deputy who now works as a police officer in Springfield, a sixth officer who was the former Chief of Police in the town of Springfield, and the seventh, a reserve deputy for the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office.
The US Attorney's Office says one of the alleged schemes involved U Visas, which Lydon said are reserved for victims of crimes that suffer physical or mental abuse. According to Lydon, one of the ways to obtain such a visa is law enforcement has to certify the victim participated in the investigation or prosecution of the crime of which that person was the victim.
Lydon said the allegations in the indictment accuse officers of helping others to obtain the fraudulent U Visas by taking bribes for fraudulent certifications.
Other indictments allege officers took bribes to protect methamphetamine or cocaine or the proceeds of drug trafficking, including of protecting vehicles they believed to be hauling drug proceeds according to the district attorney.
Lyndon said, "We want the citizens of South Carolina to know, we will not tolerate the hypocrisy of those who pretend to enforce the law while violating it themselves, all to line their pockets."
The charges as to each defendant are:
Springfield Police Department Chief Lacra Sharod Jenkins: Conspiracy, Visa Fraud, Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances, and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime;
Springfield Police Department Officer Allan Hunter, Jr.: Conspiracy, Visa Fraud, Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances, and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime;
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Carolyn Colter Franklin: Conspiracy, Visa Fraud, Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances, and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime;
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Nathaniel Miller Shazier, III: Conspiracy, Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances, and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Stanley Lavalle Timmons: Conspiracy, Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances, and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime;
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Reserve Deputy James Albert Tucker: Conspiracy, Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances, and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime;
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Willie Paul David Rogers: Conspiracy and Visa Fraud;
Saurabhkumar B. Patel, of Orangeburg, South Carolina: Conspiracy; and
Tarang Patel, of Newport, Kentucky: Conspiracy and Visa Fraud.
If convicted, Jenkins, Hunter, Franklin, Timmons, Shazier, and Tucker face a maximum penalty of life in federal prison. Rogers, Saurabhkumar Patel, and Tarang Patel face a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment.
Immediately following the announcement, all seven accused officers and deputies were set to appear before a magistrate judge for arraignment and bond purposes.
