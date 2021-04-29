ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, William T. Stetzer, announced on Thursday that a Hendersonville man was sentenced to 22 years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a child.
Stetzer says that Chief U.S. District Judge, Martin Reidinger, sentenced Jeffery Allen Buley, a 58 year-old-man from Hendersonville, NC, on Thursday. Stetzer ads that Buley is also ordered to serve a lifetime of supervised release, to register as a sex offender after he is released from prison, and to pay $7,602.23 as restitution to his victim.
Court documents says that Buley was accused of using the Discord messaging app to communicate with a minor male and court records show that the communications were sexual in nature.
According to officials, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents executed a search warrant at Buley's residence and took his cell phone and other electronic devices. They add that a forensic analysis of the devices showed that Buley used the internet to distribute/ recieve child pornography and engage in sexually explicit online chats with minors. On June 22, 2020, Buley pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child according to officials.
Officials says that Buley is currently in federal custody and will be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons. All federal sentences are served without the possibility of parole.
