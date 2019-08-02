PORTLAND, MAINE (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office said a South Carolina man was arrested in Maine after he was accused of kidnapping a woman in the Lowcountry and driving her to Maine, while beating and sexually assaulting her on the way. The suspect was jail on bond in another kidnapping case in South Carolina.
According to the criminal complaint, Dustin Beach of Green Pond, SC, 25, is charged with one federal count of kidnapping after his arrest in Maine.
The complaint states that Beach kidnapped a woman from Walterboro, SC on July 18. Beach had reportedly agreed to take the victim to buy some laundry detergent and then then to the laundromat, but the victim told investigators Beach instead took her phone, broke it, and began driving them to Maine.
Along the way, the victim told investigators Beach repeatedly sexually assaulted her and beat her.
The victim said she was struck multiple times during the trip with multiple objects, including a hammer, a metal chain, and other objects. She also told investigators at one point Beach held her face down in a puddle of water until she lost consciousness.
The victim was able to call police when she and Beach checked into a motel in Lewiston Maine three days after departing from South Carolina.
Investigators said Beach claimed the victim willingly traveled with him to visit a friend in Maine and that any sex that occurred was consensual.
Beach’s truck was searched and investigators said they found the victim’s broken phone inside, along with a bloodied shirt and the items she said she had been beaten with along the journey.
Investigators said the learned Beach had also been arrested and charged with kidnapping and a list of charges after a March 2019 incident in Dorchester County. In that case, the victim told deputies Beach had taken her phone away from her before he reportedly assaulted her with a bull whip, a stick, a shotgun, and a pistol over a two-day period.
Beach got out of jail on bond with an ankle monitor in that case back in June. He reportedly cut off that ankle monitor on June 27 and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest on July 19.
