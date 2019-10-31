GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – US Attorney Sherri Lydon and Upstate solicitors gathered Thursday to announce a partnership to prosecute violent offenders and keep them out of Upstate communities.
Lydon and 7th Circuit Solicitor Barry Barnette, 8th Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo, 10th Circuit Solicitor David Wagner, and 13th Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins are forming a new initiative called “Project Safe Neighborhoods.”
Lydon said there is evidence that 80 to 90 percent of violent crimes are committed by 5 to 7 percent of offenders.
The new partnership will focus on getting the maximum sentences for those offenders “who pose the greatest threat to our communities,” Lydon said.
Together, the solicitors and the US Attorney will work together to determine if a case is best as a federal case or a state case.
“Sometimes federal statutes will get better results and sometimes it will be better for state to prosecute,” Lydon said.
“There are neighborhoods in my circuit that are absolute war zones,” Solicitor Stumbo said. He added that the new partnership sends a powerful message: “We aren’t going to lay down… We’re coming after you to put you behind bars.”
Solicitor Wilkins added, “With the help of the US Attorney we can take the baddest of the bad guys out of our communities.”
Solicitor Barnette spoke about the current limitations on prosecuting people who unlawfully carry firearms.
The US Attorney’s office said a mobile processing unit for shell casings and firearms will soon be in the Upstate to help with firearm prosecutions.
MORE NEWS - House votes to formalize impeachment inquiry procedures
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.