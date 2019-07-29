TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) – All lanes of US 25 are back open after Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said the highway was shut down north of Travelers Rest Monday afternoon.
Troopers said both lanes of US 25 were closed after a crash caused a utility pole to fall across the roadway.
According to the SCHP website, the crash happened near the intersection of SC 414 a little after 11 a.m. No injuries were reported.
Just before 2 p.m. troopers said one northbound lane had reopened.
Shortly after 2:30 p.m. all lanes were back open and traffic was moving freely.
During the closure, troopers asked drivers to take the following detours:
Northbound drivers should take SC 414 to Tigerville Road to SC 11 and take that back to US 25.
Southbound drivers should take SC 11 west to US 276 and take US 276 back to US 25.
