United States Iran

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2020, file photo Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, top U.S. commander for the Middle East, watches flight operations on board the USS Harry S. Truman in the North Arabian Sea. The United States flew strategic bombers over the Persian Gulf on Wednesday, Dec. 30, for the second time this month, a show of force meant to deter Iran from attacking American or allied targets in the Middle East. “We do not seek conflict, but no one should underestimate our ability to defend our forces or to act decisively in response to any attack,” said McKenzie. (AP Photo/Lolita Baldor, File)

 Lolita Baldor

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two strategic U.S. bombers have flown over the Persian Gulf in response to what U.S. officials say are worrying signs that Iran may be planning attacks against American or allied targets in the Middle East in the coming days.

The B-52 bomber mission, flown round trip from Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota, was the second of its kind this month.

The missions reflect growing concern in Washington, in the final weeks of President Donald Trump’s administration, that Iran will order further military retaliation for the U.S. government's killing last Jan. 3 of top Iranian military commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

