FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2020, file photo Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, top U.S. commander for the Middle East, watches flight operations on board the USS Harry S. Truman in the North Arabian Sea. The United States flew strategic bombers over the Persian Gulf on Wednesday, Dec. 30, for the second time this month, a show of force meant to deter Iran from attacking American or allied targets in the Middle East. “We do not seek conflict, but no one should underestimate our ability to defend our forces or to act decisively in response to any attack,” said McKenzie. (AP Photo/Lolita Baldor, File)