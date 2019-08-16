TSA Orlando Airport

Air passengers heading to their departure gates enter TSA precheck before going through security screening at Orlando International Airport in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

 John Raoux

The US Customs and Border Protection computer system is down, according to tweets from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and Los Angeles International Airport.

JFK said the impact is nationwide, while LAX tweeted the issue affects multiple airports.

"Just to let you know Customs is experiencing a system shutdown nationwide," the airport tweeted in reply to a customer. "They are processing passengers manually until the system comes back online. Thanks for your patience."

The tweet from the Los Angeles airport said, "... please check with your airline for the latest status of any flight impacts."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.