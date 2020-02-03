CHEROKEE, NC (FOX Carolina) U.S. District Attorney Andrew Murray announced that a Cherokee man will spend nearly five years in prison for sexually abusing a minor in 2018.
According to a press release, David Paul George Sr. admitted to sexually abusing a minor who was entrusted into his care between March and May of 2018. Murray's release says George is an enrolled member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.
The alleged incidents took place in Swain County, within the boundaries of the Indian reservation.
A judge ruled that in addition to his 51 months in prison, George Sr. will serve 15 years under court supervision as well as register as a sex offender after his release.
George Sr. was taken into federal custody in 2019. He'll now be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons. He will not be eligible for parole.
Murray thanked the Cherokee Indian Police Department for their investigation into the case.
MORE NEWS:
Pastor: 13-year-old Gaffney girl dies from flu complications at NC hospital
Two people dead, 1 injured in shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce residence hall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.