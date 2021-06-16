The U.S. government has put an end to two Trump administration policies that made it harder for immigrants fleeing violence to qualify for asylum. Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a new policy Wednesday that says immigration judges should no longer follow the rules that made it difficult for immigrants who faced domestic or gang violence to win asylum. He said President Joe Biden ordered his office and the Department of Homeland Security to draft rules addressing complex issues in immigration law about groups of people who should qualify for humanitarian protection. The move could make it easier for migrants, especially Central Americans, to win their cases in immigration court.
Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.