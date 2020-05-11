(FOX Carolina) – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is casting the spotlight on a bear from North Carolina.
The agency shared a photo of a black bear from Pocosin Lakes National Wildlife Refuge in North Carolina and suggested the male bear may be a candidate for #FatBearWeek.
Yes, we said Fat Bear Week. It’s a thing in Alaska, specifically at Katmai National Park. In October of 2019, Katmai hosted the 5th annual Fat Bear Week, and says the “fun and virally famous event allows fans to celebrate the ‘gains’ in pounds individuals bears have made in preparation for winter hibernation.”
While that national park is closed, you can still check out their live bear cams from the comfort of your home.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife says black bears are actually the smallest of North American bear species and weigh less than a pound when they are born.
Perhaps the contender from North Carolina agrees with that great philosopher Winnie the Pooh, who once asked, "What could be more important than a little something to eat?"
