NANTAHALA, NC (FOX Carolina) – The US Forest Service on Thursday issued an Emergency Closure Order for Nantahala River Gorge due to hazardous conditions from multiple landslides.
The US Forest Service has prohibited access to the Nantahala River until further notice.
The closure is in effect for National Forest land between Beechertown Launch Ramp and the Silvermine Take-out Ramp. This closure also applies to Ferebee Memorial Park.
Crews are working to remove debris in multiple spots on the river and some areas of Highway 19/74 are reduced to one lane of traffic due to the heavy machinery.
Visitors are asked to avoid these areas to ensure their own safety.
