FORT BLISS, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration is giving the first public look inside a U.S. military base housing Afghans airlifted out of Afghanistan, amid questions about how the government is caring for the refugees and vetting them. The three-hour tour of Fort Bliss Army base in El Paso, Texas, was the first time the media has been granted broad access to one of the eight military installations where the evacuees are screened. But reporters were not allowed to talk with any evacuees or spend more than a few minutes in areas where they were gathered. The evacuees are being housed at the base while they undergo medical and security checks.
