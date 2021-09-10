CLARIFIES DATELINE AS FORT BLISS' DOÑA ANA VILLAGE IN NEW MEXICO, NOT FORT BLISS, TEXAS, AS BASE SPANS AREAS OF BOTH TEXAS AND NEW MEXICO - An aerial view of Fort Bliss' Doña Ana Village in New Mexico is seen Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. The Biden administration provided the first public look inside the U.S. military base where Afghans airlifted out of Afghanistan are screened, amid questions about how the government is caring for the refugees and vetting them. (AP Photo/Farnoush Amiri)