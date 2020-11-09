New US Covid-19 deaths have topped 1,000 for four straight days as infections soar

A Salt Lake County Health Department public health nurse performs a coronavirus test outside the department in Salt Lake City. The US reported more than 1,140 coronavirus deaths Friday, the fourth straight day that count has risen above 1,000.

 Rick Bowmer/AP

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The U.S. has confirmed more than 10 million coronavirus cases, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, as infections continue to rise in nearly every state.

The U.S. hit the milestone on Monday.

New daily confirmed cases are up more than 60% over the past two weeks, to an average of nearly 109,000 a day. Average daily cases are on the rise in 48 states.

The U.S. accounts for about one fifth of the world's 50 million confirmed cases.

U.S. coronavirus deaths are up 18% over the past two weeks, averaging 939 every day. The virus has now killed more than 237,000 Americans.

