EDGEFIELD, S.C. (AP) — An inmate at a South Carolina federal prison is set to plead guilty Tuesday in a murder-for-hire plot in which he used money from his prison account to try and pay a fake hitman to kill a prosecutor and witness in a prior case. According to public court filings, Richard Gilbert was scheduled to enter his pleas in federal court in Greenville to one count of murder-for-hire and one count of retaliation against an informant. According to a complaint, Gilbert tried to hire an undercover FBI agent who was posing as a hitman to kill people involved in his drug trafficking case. He agreed to serve nearly 22 additional years.
