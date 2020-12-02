Racial Injustice Slavery Amendment

FILE - This Nov. 29, 2011, file photo shows the signature of president Abraham Lincoln on a rare, restored copy of the 13th Amendment that ended slavery, in Chicago. National lawmakers are expected on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, to introduce a joint resolution aimed at striking language from the U.S. Constitution that enshrines a form of slavery in America’s foundational documents. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Democrats in the House and Senate are to introduce a joint resolution Wednesday aimed at amending the 13th Amendment’s ban on chattel enslavement.

The move would expressly prohibit the use of involuntary servitude as a punishment for crime.

The original amendment has permitted exploitation of labor by convicted felons for over 155 years since the abolition of slavery.

Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon tells The Associated Press that the 13th Amendment is in part responsible for the historic mistreatment of Black Americans through the nation's penal systems.

Constitutional amendments are rare, and require approval by two-thirds of the House and Senate, as well as ratification by three-quarters of state legislatures.

