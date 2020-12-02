FILE - This Nov. 29, 2011, file photo shows the signature of president Abraham Lincoln on a rare, restored copy of the 13th Amendment that ended slavery, in Chicago. National lawmakers are expected on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, to introduce a joint resolution aimed at striking language from the U.S. Constitution that enshrines a form of slavery in America’s foundational documents. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)