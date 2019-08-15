Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, August 11, agents with the US Marshals Service arrested a man wanted for Arson out of Hart County, GA.
According to officials, 25-year-old James Colby Chastain of Vanna Georgia was arrested in Columbia and is awaiting extradition.
Agents say on July 1 a fire occurred at Joe Findley Road in Royston, GA at a double-wide mobile home. Agents say the home suffered major damage in the fire and that at the time it began, Chastain was inside the home.
It was only July 30 Chastain was named as a suspect.
“It was very important that we located this individual quickly. We were able to do so because several agencies came together to work as one,” said Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “I would like to applaud not only the investigators in my office, but also the hard-working law-enforcement officials of the Hart County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshals Service.”
The U.S. Marshals Service, Hart County Sheriff's Office, and Safety Fire Commissioner's Office assisted in the investigation.
Officials say that first degree arson is a felony punishable by a fine up to $50,000 or by prison from one to 20 years or both.
