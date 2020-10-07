ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department on Wednesday said a man wanted on kidnapping and assault charges had been arrested by US Marshals
Police said they responded to a report of an assault that occurred on Keebler Road at approximately on September 22.
The victim was found to have been choked and beaten by a suspect police identified as 45-year-old Reshod Lamar Henderson.
Henderson was charged with First degree kidnapping, Assault by strangulation and Assault on a female.
Henderson is currently being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $125,000 secured bond
