GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The US Marshals Service has apprehended an armed and dangerous wanted fugitive who was last seen in Greenville County on Thursday.
Deputies said Christopher Coward was charged with escape after fleeing from US Marshals near US 123 and South Washington Avenue area of West Greenville.
According to marshals, Coward was serving a federal charge for felony possession of a firearm and violated a transitional order from the Bureau of Prisons. He escaped out of the back door of where he was being held around 3 p.m.
Greenville County deputies, including K-9 units, helped establish a perimeter in the area, which marshals say kept Coward in a tight area. He was taken back into custody and nobody was injured.
Marshals say Coward has been transferred to the Greenville County Detention Center and will appear before a federal magistrate on Friday.
