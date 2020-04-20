SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) A man, wanted in connection to the kidnapping and sexual assault of a 70-year-old in the spring of 2015 was arrested by US Marshals.
The agency says the incident occurred on March 23, 2015 within Spartanburg city limits. Robert Brewton allegedly approached the victim while she was walking, and forced her into his vehicle.
US Marshals say that recent information gathered allowed the Spartanburg Police Department to formally charge Brewton with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping on April 14, 2020.
The USMS Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, Greenville Division, began their fugitive investigation into Brewton's location on April 19, 2020.
Information gathered through the investigation led officials to Batesview Drive in Greenville, where Brewton was arrested in the early morning hours of April 20.
"Brewton was arrested as he was walking out of his residence,” Senior Inspector Robert Marcum stated. “We want to assure our communities that even with the challenges presented from COVID-19, we will continue to focus all of our efforts and resources on apprehenending those individuals like Brewton who are accused of violent criminal activity."
Brewton is currently being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
