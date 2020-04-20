Robert Brewton

Robert Brewton was arrested by officials with the Spartanburg Police Department and US Marshals on April 20, 2020. He's been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping in connection to an incident that occurred in Spartanburg on March 23, 2015. 

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) A man, wanted in connection to the kidnapping and sexual assault of a 70-year-old in the spring of 2015 was arrested by US Marshals. 

The agency says the incident occurred on March 23, 2015 within Spartanburg city limits. Robert Brewton allegedly approached the victim while she was walking, and forced her into his vehicle. 

US Marshals say that recent information gathered allowed the Spartanburg Police Department to formally charge Brewton with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping on April 14, 2020. 

The USMS Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, Greenville Division, began their fugitive investigation into Brewton's location on April 19, 2020.  

Information gathered through the investigation led officials to Batesview Drive in Greenville, where Brewton was arrested in the early morning hours of April 20. 

"Brewton was arrested as he was walking out of his residence,” Senior Inspector Robert Marcum stated. “We want to assure our communities that even with the challenges presented from COVID-19, we will continue to focus all of our efforts and resources on apprehenending those individuals like Brewton who are accused of violent criminal activity."

Brewton is currently being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center. 

MORE NEWS: 

Deputies: 2 armed & dangerous suspects wanted for murder in February killing of pregnant woman

Police arrest one suspect, searching for second connected to string of shoplifting incidents in Asheville

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.