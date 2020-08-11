GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The U.S. Marshals Service announced the apprehension of a man wanted out of Burke County, North Carolina Tuesday.
Larry Briggs was arrested in Greenville by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. Briggs had reportedly been on the run for nearly a year after deputies in Burke County issued an arrest warrant for failure to report a new address as a sex offender.
Marshals say Briggs has a criminal history that includes an arrest for indecent liberties with a child in North Carolina back in 1988. He was also arrested and convicted of sexual battery in Tennessee in 2007. Officials say Briggs has three previous convictions for sex offender registration offenses.
The U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force developed information that indicated Briggs was in the Greenville area, and had been traveling between multiple states since absconding as a sex offender.
He was taken into custody in the afternoon of August 11, 2020.
Officials say Briggs is under criminal investigation in North Carolina, and any persons who may have been victimized by him are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement department.
