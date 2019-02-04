(FOX Carolina) The US Marshals are searching for a fugitive from Michigan who is wanted for the brutal murder of her boyfriend back in September of last year.
A felony warrant against 39-year-old Tamera Renee Williams was issued in December for first degree homicide, disinterring a dead body, and tampering with evidence following the murder of her boyfriend David Carter.
Marshals said they believe Williams may have fled the state in mid-October and has not been seen or heard from since she was identified as a person of interest.
Authorities say Williams has worked as a travel agent and is known to be a world traveler with several connections throughout the U.S.
Williams is also closely involved with the Order of the Eastern Star- she is considered armed and dangerous.
"No matter where a fugitive may try to flee or hide, we will pursue them, find them and bring them to justice,” said acting U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Michigan Mark Jankowski.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshals 24-hour tip line at (313) 234-5600 or via email at usms.wanted@usdoj.gov.
