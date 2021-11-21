PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — An Ohio-based church organization says two of 17 members of a missionary group have been freed in Haiti more than a month after being kidnapped. Christian Aid Ministries issued a statement Sunday saying the two “are safe, in good spirits and being cared for.” It said it could not give the names of those released, why they were freed or other information. The group from Christian Aid Ministries were kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang on Oct. 16. There are five children in the group of 16 U.S. citizens and one Canadian. Their Haitian driver also was abducted.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.