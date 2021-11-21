FILE - This Oct. 21, 2021, photo shows a sign outside Christian Aid Ministries in Titanyen, Haiti, which had 17 of their members kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang. Two of 17 abducted members of a missionary group have been freed in Haiti and are safe, “in good spirits and being cared for,” their Ohio-based church organization, Christian Aid Ministries, announced Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)