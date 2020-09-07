In this photo released by the U.S. Navy, an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter takes off from the USS Nimitz in the Arabian Sea on Aug. 27, 2020. The U.S. Navy searched through the night into the morning of Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, for a sailor who went missing from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz during its patrol of the northern Arabian Sea amid tensions with Iran. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dalton Reidhead/U.S. Navy via AP)