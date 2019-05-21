PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) – US 25 near Piedmont has re-opened after troopers closed the road following a crash that was blocking the area Tuesday afternoon.
Troopers said the crash happened near the intersection of SC 86 around 1:15 p.m.
The roadway was blocked as troopers investigated the crash and crews worked to clear the wreckage.
Troopers released detour routes during the closure:
Southbound
- Turn right onto SC 86 and then left onto West Georgia Road to return to US 25.
Northbound
- Turn right onto West Georgia Rd. and then left onto SC 86 (Sandy Springs Rd.) to return to US 25.
Anderson County deputies said the crash happened after a chase that originated in Anderson County.
A spokesman for the sheriff's office said deputies spotted a stolen GMC truck and tried to pull the vehicle over. The driver failed to stop and chase ensued.
The chase continued on I-85 and into Greenville County, where the stolen truck continued down US 25.
At the intersection of SC 86, deputies said the driver failed to stop and crashed into another vehicle.
Deputies said the driver of the stolen truck, 38-year-old Brandon Wheeler, was taken to the hospital and will be charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to stop for blue lights.
