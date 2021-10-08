WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. official says Americans will meet with senior Taliban officials for talks to ease evacuations of foreign nationals and some Afghans from Afghanistan. The focus of talks Saturday and Sunday in Doha, Qatar, will be holding Afghanistan’s Taliban leaders to commitments that they would allow Americans and other foreign nationals to leave the country. The U.S. official spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to speak by name about the meetings. The Biden administration has fielded questions and complaints about the slow pace of U.S.-sanctioned evacuations from Taliban-ruled Afghanistan since the last U.S. forces and diplomats left there at the end of August.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.