NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials say an estimated 100,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in one year. That's a total the nation has never seen.
Experts say it's tied to the COVID-19 pandemic and a more dangerous drug supply.
Overdose deaths have been rising for more than two decades. But they accelerated dramatically in the past two years — jumping nearly 30% in the last year alone.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the new figures Wednesday.
The numbers for the period from May 2020 to April 2021 aren't yet final.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.