WASHINGTON (AP) -- The U.S. is starting the 2021 budget year the way the old year ended, with soaring deficits.
The Treasury Department reported Thursday that the federal government ran up a record October deficit of $284.1 billion, nearly double the red ink of a year ago.
The shortfall is the result of declining revenues and soaring spending to deal with the impact of the coronavirus.
The deficit was almost double the $134.5 billion deficit in October of last year.
It broke the old record of a $176 billion deficit in October 2009 when the government was spending heavily to lift the country out of a deep recession caused by the 2008 financial crisis.
