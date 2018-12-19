Planning is underway for a "full" and "rapid" withdrawal of US troops from Syria, a US defense official told CNN Wednesday.
The decision was made by President Donald Trump, the official added.
The US has about 2,000 troops on the ground in the country, where they are primarily training local forces to combat ISIS. The US has forces in Iraq ready to launch attacks in Syria if necessary.
News of the planned withdrawal was earlier reported by The Wall Street Journal.
