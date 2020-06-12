WASHINGTON, DC (FOX Carolina) - US Rep. Jeff Duncan, Republican for South Carolina's third district, said he sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urging Congress not to allocate any funds to cities to repair damage caused by riots and looting.
Below is a statement Duncan included on the matter:
“Our nation has been ravaged by riots and looting inspired by the terrorist organization known as ANTIFA. Let’s be clear - this is a manmade disaster, exacerbated by the willful negligence of local officials who failed to allow law enforcement to respond. At a time when our national debt approaches $26 trillion and we’re also dealing with a pandemic, we simply cannot afford to spend tax dollars unwisely. It would be inherently unfair for hard-working South Carolina taxpayers to be on the hook for damages caused by the purposeful inattention of officials in other states. The cities who failed to protect their own citizenry, businesses, and property should be held directly and primarily responsible for the damages their own failures created.
Therefore, I’ve sent a letter to Speaker Pelosi urging Congress not to allocate a single dime to rebuild damage from recent riots in any COVID relief package, infrastructure package, end-of-year appropriations package, unrelated spending bills, or emergency appropriation bills. Throwing billions of dollars towards our inner cities because of bad behavior would be the ultimate act of bad faith by the federal government.”
Read Duncan's full letter HERE.
