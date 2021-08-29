KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — U.S. officials say a drone strike has blown up a vehicle carrying “multiple suicide bombers” from Afghanistan’s Islamic State affiliate before they could attack Kabul’s international airport. An Afghan official says three children were killed in the strike. The strike came just two days before the U.S. is set to conclude a massive airlift and withdraw the last of its troops, ending America's longest war with the Taliban back in power. The U.S. released a statement signed by around 100 countries saying they had received “assurances” from the Taliban that people with travel documents would still be able to leave. The Taliban have said they will allow normal travel after the U.S. withdraws Tuesday.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
