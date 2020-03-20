COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved Governor Henry McMaster’s request for the agency to offer disaster assistance to South Carolina’s small businesses amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The SBA said McMaster requested the disaster declaration in a letter to SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza.
The disaster declaration will allow South Carolina small businesses that have suffered substantial economic injury as a result of the COVID-19 virus to qualify for low-interest federal disaster loans.
All 46 counties in the state are included in the disaster declaration.
“These low-interest loans are of monumental importance to our business community," said Gov. Henry McMaster in a news release. "There's no doubt that our state's small businesses have suffered losses throughout this incredibly difficult time, but help is on the way. To have Administrator Carranza approve our request so quickly shows that President Trump’s administration is fully committed to helping our businesses recover from the impact of this virus.”
South Carolina’s businesses can apply online at: https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.
