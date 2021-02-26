BAGHDAD (AP) — An Iraqi militia official says a U.S. airstrike in Syria has killed one militiaman and wounded a number of others with a powerful Iranian-backed Iraqi group. The strike marks the first military action undertaken by U.S. President Joe Biden. The official told The Associated Press that the strikes against facilities belong to the Kataeb Hezbollah militia, or Hezbollah Brigades, struck a site on the Syrian side of the border with Iraq. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak of the attack. The Pentagon said the strikes were retaliation for a rocket attack in Iraq earlier this month that killed one civilian contractor
US strike, first under Biden, kills Iran-backed militiaman
