WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has won back his full pension as part of a settlement of his lawsuit arising from his firing during the Trump administration more than three years ago. That's according to a statement from his lawyers on Thursday. McCabe, a frequent target of then-President Donald Trump’s ire, was fired in March 2018. He subsequently sued over his termination, calling it politically motivated. In a statement, McCabe said, “Politics should never play a role in the fair administration of justice and civil service personnel decisions.”
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
