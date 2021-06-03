WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says the U.S. will swiftly share millions more doses of COVID-19 vaccines with the world. The U.S. will be directing most of the excess doses through the lagging United Nations-backed international COVAX program. This promises many more infusions for South and Central America, Asia, Africa and others at a time of glaring shortages abroad and more than ample supplies at home. The announcement came just hours after World Health Organization officials in Africa made a new plea for vaccine sharing because of an alarming situation on the continent, where shipments have ground to “a near halt” while virus cases have spiked.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.